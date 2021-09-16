PCB unveils the new kit for Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the new kit for the national team on Thursday for the One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand which is scheduled to start from September 17.

The new kit has several different shades of green color, from dark to light tone.

The PCB shared the pictures of skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, and Hasan Ali in the new kit on Twitter. The board said, “Unveiling Pakistan’s new ODI kit!”

On Wednesday this week, the PCB announced the 12-man squad for the first ODI against New Zealand.

The first match between the two teams will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, at 2:30 pm.

Pakistan cricket team selectors had earlier this month named 20 players for the three-match series.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood had been included in the squad, while middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah had been recalled to the squad.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 19 and 21, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from September 25 to October 3.