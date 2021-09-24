PSL: PCB mulls proposal to offer $250,000 to cricket superstars

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is in favor of convincing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners to rope in the superstars of foreign countries to play in the league. Ramiz also stated that he is willing to pay a huge amount.

The former captain, who is now the chairman of the PCB, wants to make sure that happens by persuading franchise owners to provide rich contracts to the best cricketers around the world.

Ramiz is said to have meetings with the franchise owners today (Friday) to discuss different issues regarding PSL and how the league can be made more attractive for top players.

According to tot a report in The News, a proposal was presented in which the board was willing to offer a sum of $ 250,000 to a player with star power if he associates him with one of the franchises.

Currently, the best of the lot receives around $160,000.

“Ramiz is due to meet the franchise owners on Friday to discuss different issues pertaining to the league in special connection with making it more robust, eye-catching — the one having star attraction,” said a source.

“One of the main agenda items is to offer more lucrative packages to the superstars of the game. Some leading stars may get richer by around a quarter a million for featuring in the PSL from 2022 onwards. Though some key players already are seen to become part of the league, the fresh package is expected to lure even bigger stars from across the world to make a serious effort to play the league.”

To make it possible, the PCB is expected to increase the slab of each franchise to around $1.5 million from $1million required to rope in foreign players.

“Ramiz wants to make the PSL more attractive and financially more lucrative for cricketers around the world,” the source said.

Other matters to be discussed during the PCB chairman’s meeting with the PSL owners would be about finalizing a solid financial league package to pursue.

“These PSL owners have been complaining about the lack of a sane approach in the financial package they have been offered by the PCB. They believe that COVID-19 has hit them hard and as such, they are in no position to pay anything in advance to the PCB,” said the sources.

“The owners want compensation and their rightful share in the entire earnings. These issues will also be discussed in the meeting that is likely to continue for hours,” he added.

The PCB chairman is expected to put pressure on franchise owners to ensure that year-round activities contribute to raising the game’s general standard in the country.