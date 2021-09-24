Regular walks or physical activity can help dogs avoid dementia

Regular walks can help dogs avoid dementia

According to a new study, dogs who get minimal physical activity are more than six times more likely to acquire a disorder known as canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD) than those who get enough exercise.

Dogs who get minimal physical activity are more than six times more likely to acquire canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD) dementia, a condition caused by the aging of the animal’s brain that results in memory loss.

The University of Washington study looked at 15,000 canines between October and December 2020 and discovered that the odds of CCD (dementia) were 6.47 times greater inactive dogs than in highly active dogs.

CCD symptoms in dogs are similar to those seen in humans with Alzheimer’s disease and include disorientation, confusion, disturbed sleep, and mood changes.

The findings, according to study author Sarah Yarborough, are the result of the good influence exercise has on the brain.

The findings are also consistent with prior mouse studies that found that exercise can protect against the development of Alzheimer’s-related features.

On the other hand, vets are reporting an increase in the number of felines suffering from stress-related disorders, which they attribute to owners spending more time at home during the pandemic, disrupting the animals’ usual routine.

Debbie James of Swindon’s Vet’s Klinic has cautioned that the problems could become life-threatening.

According to her, “We have seen a rise in blocked bladders in male cats and cystitis in male and female cats during the lockdowns and coming out of lockdown. The most common cause is stress.”

To avoid health risks, James urged folks who work from home to keep their cat’s routine as normal as possible.

She said, “Any change in routine can unsettle cats as they are creatures of habit. They like routine and any change, such as people being home more, can cause a cat to become stressed.”