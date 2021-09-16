Shaheen Shah Afridi gets his father-in-law shirt number ’10’
Pakistan bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi got the lucky shirt number ’10’ which was earlier wore by his fater-in-law and famous all-rounder, Shahid Khan Afridi.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), revealed the new ODI kit of Pakistan against New Zealand.
In a photo shared on Twitter, Shaheen can be seen wearing a shirt reading number ’10’.
It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen’s family has approached Shahid Afridi for his second daughter’s hand in marriage for the young pacer.
Shahid Afridi had already confirmed this news on Twitter but nothing about the engagement has been shared/talked about officially.
