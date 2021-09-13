Vancouver: Strange accident at McDonald’s Drive-thru claims a life

The Vancouver police are asking whether anyone has dash-cam footage and if anyone was driving in the neighborhood at the time of the crash.

According to officials, a man was killed in an accident when he was mistakenly trapped by the pin in his own automobile while traveling through the McDonald’s drive-thru.

According to Vancouver Police and the camera, the man who has not been identified dragged the window for the payment of his order, the objects dropped out of his car, and when he tried to retrieve the item, the automobile continued forward and hit a section of the restaurant.

The driver became pinned when he was unable to release himself from the vehicle.

Officials stated, the car driver has no power to get out of the car and get pinned between the car’s door and frame.

According to Constable Tania Visintin, VPD: Vancouver Fire Rescue, and first responders who arrived there at the scene around 5:30 a.m. we’re hoping to recover the man, but he died.

Visintin stated that. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

In a report, The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating the case.