Zafar Gohar takes 6 wickets in County Championship

Pakistan’s Zafar Gohar, bagged 6 wickets in the second innings as Gloucestershire defeated Glamorgan by 10 wickets in the County Championship.

Zafar went could not take any wicket in the first innings as Glamorgan managed to score 309. Gloucestershire scored over 400 runs for the first time in the current season.

Holding a lead of 115 runs in the first innings, Gloucestershire dismantled Glamorgan’s batting unit in the second innings and bowled them out for 124 runs.

Zafar ripped through their batting line-up, picking up the wickets of their top-order batsmen, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, and Kiran Carlson.

Zafar then sent lower-order batsmen to the pavilion, and finished with figures of 43/6 in 18 overs in the second innings. Gloucestershire easily chased down the target of 15 runs.

Zafar Gohar has been impressive in his short stint in the County Championship, as he picked up 9 wickets at an average of 20.66 in the three matches.

Now Gloucestershire will face Durham on 21st September. Gloucestershire is at the second spot in the County Championship Division 2.