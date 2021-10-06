Adorable picture of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, ‘praying for Papa’s team’

Adorable picture of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva goes viral, ‘praying for Papa’s team’
Many cricket fans were disappointed when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, a photo of MS Dhoni’s daughter praying during the game has cheered many hearts.
The photo, which has gone viral on social media, shows Ziva Dhoni sitting with her hands clasped, her eyes closed, and her head bent in the Dubai stadium with her mother Sakshi Dhoni.
Many have claimed that Ziva was praying for her father’s side during the tense encounter between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (CSK).
Some people flocked to Twitter to share the viral photo, complimenting the small girl for her nice act. One person said, “Ziva praying is the cutest thing,” while another labeled it the “moment of the day.”
Cute fan girl 😍💛@MSDhoni #IPL2021 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/v1NRT4gFgM
— DHONI Era™ 🦁 (@TheDhoniEra) October 4, 2021
Ziva praying for the #CSK win. pic.twitter.com/r10hPkSxnd
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 4, 2021
Ziva Praying for #csk win🥺
Literally The cutest thing I saw today!#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/c0RFUcnURi
— Rolly🕊️ (@Idk_Rolly) October 4, 2021
Ziva is praying for csk
One of cutest moment in whole IPL 2021#ipl2021 #cskvsdc pic.twitter.com/ufuitczBUE
— CRICKET home (@Cricrush1) October 4, 2021
Just CSKian things.
Ziva 😂
#DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/1tfEPySThZ
— Vivek 🦁 (@imvikky07) October 4, 2021
Cho Chuweet Ziva ❤️ https://t.co/BDB3my9QVS
— Vaishnavi (@VaishnaviNaid12) October 5, 2021
At the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, the Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets.
