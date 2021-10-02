Ashdown Forest’s original Winnie-the-Pooh bridge is up for auction

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 04:14 pm
Ashdown Forest's original Winnie-the-Pooh bridge is up for auction

The renowned bridge is known as “Poohsticks Bridge” is now being auctioned off to find a new home.

The bridge, which was built in Suffolk’s Ashdown Forest in 1907 and was originally known as Posingford Bridge, became an iconic setting when Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh used it to invent the game “Poohsticks” in A. A. Milne’s 1928 book The House at Pooh Corner, according to Summers Place Auctions.

In 1979, Christopher Robin Milne had the bridge renamed Poohsticks Bridge.

The bridge became a popular tourist attraction, and it was decommissioned in 1999 to make way for a more durable reconstruction, which was partially funded by Disney.

Summers Place Auctions stated in the offering that the original bridge has been “completely restored and recreated utilizing local oak for any missing elements.”

The bridge will be auctioned off on Oct. 6, and the auction house expects it to sell for up to $81,300.

 

