No tension around T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan: NZ Head Coach Stead

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 12:25 pm
New Zealand (NZ) head coach Gary Stead said there is no tension around their T20 World Cup opening match against Pakistan after NZ recently abandoned the tour over security alert.

Pakistan’s hopes of regular international cricket were massively blown after NZ withdrew. England followed the Black Caps and called off the men’s and women’s tours.

New Zealand will face Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on October 26 in Sharjah. Stead said that Kiwis are focused on that match.

“I’m not sure if there’s any more tension on it from our perspective,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

