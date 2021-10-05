Sam Curran is out from the T20 World Cup 2021

English cricketer, Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a lower back injury, England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Sam got injured while playing in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Chennai Super Kings.

ECB said, “Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals. Results of the scan revealed the injury,”

Sam Curran will fly back to England in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team.

Sam’s brother, Tom has been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup. Moreover, England’s cricketer, Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve, and he will join England in due course.

Sam Curran had a forgettable IPL with only 56 runs from 9 matches and 9 wickets at an expensive economy rate of 9.93. He has so far played 24 Tests, 11 ODIs and 16 T20Is.

The England players and support staff have arrived at Muscat earlier on Tuesday and will remain in Oman until 16th October before travelling to Dubai for the start of the T20 world cup.