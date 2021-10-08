Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian cricketer to reach 11,000-run milestone in T20

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Thursday became the first player in Asia to reach the 11,000-run milestone in T20 cricket.

Malik reached the milestone while playing for Babar Azam-led Central Punjab against Shoaib Maqsood-led Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

He achieved the feat in his 411th T20 inning. He is one of the only four players who had played more than 400 T2 innings.

Malik is the only one of the two players who are still playing since the 1990s and are available to represent their nation. The other player is West Indies’ Chris Gayle.

He is the third player to achieve the milestone.

He is also the first “non-Caribbean” cricketer to achieve this feat as two others to score 11,000 T20 runs — Gayle, 14,276 runs, and Keiron Pollard, 11,223 runs — are from West Indies.

Malik is also Pakistan’s leading player in the list of players with the most scores of 50 or higher, with 67. (including centuries). Babar is next on the list, with 65 such scores.