FBR holds public meeting on direction of PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: On directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) held a public meeting to address tax payers’ issues at its headquarters on Friday.

The FBR chairperson, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, assured the tax payers that the institutions is leaving no stone unturned to resolve the issues of active tax payers on immediate basis. He directed the tax payers to contact nearby regional tax office and customs collectorate to address any issue.

The chairman appreciated the recommendations from public and promised that they will be put into serious consideration in coming board meetings.

The FBR chairman has already instructed all the field formations to resolve the outstanding issues of taxpayers and made it clear that any negligence, in this regard, will not be tolerated.