Blackpink fans demand the group’s comeback activities

Blackpink fans, known as BLINKS, started a Twitter trend demanding YG Entertainment to formulate the comeback happenings of the group.

BLINKS unleashed Twitter trends against YG Entertainment: “#WeWantBlackpinkMusic” and “Blinks.”

Fans quickly started tweeting on the trend requesting for the entertainment agency to release a new album for K-pop’s most-successful girl group.

“It’s been 15 months and counting since their last comeback! We won’t be stopping unless you give a response, don’t play blind and deaf. HEAR US YOU, YG ENTERTAINMENT! WE WANT BLACKPINK NEW MUSIC @yg_entofficial YGE, respond to Blinks!,” user @ezblink said.

“Blinks demand an update on the status of @BLACKPINKs comeback, Jisoo’s solo debut and Jennie’s comeback. We no longer have the goodwill to fund @yg_entofficial & will continue to BOYCOTT Blackpink merchandise. YGE, respond to Blinks!”

Blinks demand an update on the status of @BLACKPINK‘s comeback, Jisoo’s solo debut and Jennie’s comeback.

Another user tolled in, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! We won’t be silent this time, its been 15 months and counting. Don’t halt their achievements and success, don’t waste their precious talents! — BLACKPINK DESERVED BETTER YGE, respond to Blinks!”

Blackpink, consisting of Jennie Kim, Kim Ji-Soo, Lalisa Manobal, and Roseann Park boarded on their first world tour, “In Your Area” in November 2018.

Blackpink released their highly-successful album, “The Album” which contained the chart-topping hits “How You Like That” and the Selena Gomez collaboration track, “Ice Cream.”