Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 06:43 pm

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson will miss first PSL 2022 match after testing positive for Covid-19

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings have suffered a big setback because of Covid-19. All-rounder and former captain Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson have returned Covid-19 positive before the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opening match.

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 06:43 pm
Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson

Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson. © cricwick

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings have suffered a big setback because of Covid-19. All-rounder and former captain Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson have returned Covid-19 positive before the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opening match.

The first match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will be played without Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson.

Mohammad Amir, the Kings’ left-arm bowler, will also miss the first match owing to a hamstring issue.

Babar Azam, Karachi’s new captain, will lead his team without its key players against the Multan Sultans.

Shahid Afridi, an all-rounder for the Quetta Gladiators, had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The PSL 2022 will begin today at the National Stadium Karachi, with the Karachi Kings taking on the Multan Sultans, the defending champions.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

7 hours ago
Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | | MS VS LQ

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars | Live Score Updates | Live streaming...
18 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi has been criticized for 'poor and 'horrible' fielding

PSL 7: During the first half of the encounter against Quetta Gladiators,...
18 hours ago
PSL 7: Twitterati lauds Will Smeed for his amusing knock in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Fans on Twitter lauded the Quetta Gladiators' batter Will Smeed,...
18 hours ago
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators | KK VS QG – Match Preview | Predictions

The Karachi Kings will face the Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match...
18 hours ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the third match of...
19 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed Opens Up on His Competition With Muhammad Rizwan

It has emerged that Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan enjoy a healthy...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shehnaaz Gill
3 mins ago
BB finale: Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan tear up after she paid tribute to Sidharth

Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss 13 competitor, will pay a very...
Iqra Aziz
21 mins ago
Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain's...
PSL Points Table 2022
26 mins ago
PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match...
Erin Holland
29 mins ago
Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600