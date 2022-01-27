PSL 7: Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson will miss first PSL 2022 match after testing positive for Covid-19

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings have suffered a big setback because of Covid-19. All-rounder and former captain Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson have returned Covid-19 positive before the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opening match.

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings have suffered a big setback because of Covid-19. All-rounder and former captain Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson have returned Covid-19 positive before the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opening match.

The first match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will be played without Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson.

Mohammad Amir, the Kings’ left-arm bowler, will also miss the first match owing to a hamstring issue.

Babar Azam, Karachi’s new captain, will lead his team without its key players against the Multan Sultans.

Shahid Afridi, an all-rounder for the Quetta Gladiators, had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The PSL 2022 will begin today at the National Stadium Karachi, with the Karachi Kings taking on the Multan Sultans, the defending champions.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here