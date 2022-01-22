Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 05:45 pm

Punjab board inter Result 2022 Special Exams on 22 January 2022

Punjab board inter result 2022

All Punjab Boards’ Intermediate 12th Class Special Exams Result 2022 was released on January 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. On the 22nd of June 2022, you can check your HSSC Part 2 Special Exams result 2022 at the specified hour.

According to divisions, Punjab has 9 Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE). The Intermediate Special Exams Results 2022 were released at the same time and on the same day by all boards. AJK Board also announced the result on same day & time.

Choose Your Punjab board inter Result 2022:

Read More

3 hours ago
Government increased taxes on importing iPhones

Bringing an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from abroad or asking your...
3 hours ago
Google celebrates 65th birthday of late Pakistani urban planner Perween Rahman

In recognition of her services for marginalised communities in Pakistan, Google on...
3 hours ago
Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf once again chosen as ambassadors by Gladiators

Pakistani showbiz actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have been once again...
3 hours ago
Story of a woman who found her love being stuck amid lockdown

A young woman in China found the love of her life amid...
4 hours ago
World Bank loans South Africa $750 million to fight Covid

JOHANNESBURG: The World Bank has approved a $750-million (660-million-euro) loan to support...
4 hours ago
Davos forum to be held in person from May 22 to 26

GENEVA: The Davos summit will be held in person for the first time...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Schedule 2022
10 mins ago
PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Schedule – PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2022 The PSL 2022,...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
15 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 22nd January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 22, 2022)...
iPhone 13 Prices
17 mins ago
iPhone 13 Prices in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

iPhone 13 Prices: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13 prices...
33 mins ago
SC’s Justice Faez Isa supports recruitment of judges in superior courts through exams

LAHORE: Supreme Court (SC) senior judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has supported...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement