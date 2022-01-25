Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 12:42 am

‘Virat Kohli’s resignation has jolted the confidence of players’, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Virat Kohli's departure as captain has had a significant impact on the Indian squad.

Shoaib Akhtar

The 46-year-old made these comments after India was thrashed by South Africa in an ODI series.

“This Indian team looks broken and shattered. I think that Virat Kohli’s resignation has jolted the confidence of players.” Shoaib Akhtar said.

After losing the series 2-1 to South Africa, Virat Kohli resigned as India’s Test captain. He had previously been relieved of his ODI captaincy, with Rohit Sharma taking over.

Before the commencement of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the right-hander revealed that he will step down as captain of the T20I team.

Virat should also enjoy his cricket and not be concerned with other influences, according to Akhtar. “Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket,”

Kohli only needs to go out there and play with his natural rhythm, according to Akhtar.

“I think when the form is out, bottom hand players usually are the first ones to get in trouble,” he said and suggested that Kohli should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone.”

