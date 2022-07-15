US and Japanese warplanes show force as China and Russia tensions rise

50 US and Japanese warplanes exercise over the East China Sea, Sea of Japan.

US sent 12 F-22 stealth fighters, 4 F-35 jets, and 13 F-15 jets.

Japanese Defense Ministry: Exercise “strengthened the Japan-US Alliance’s deterrent ability”.

50 US and Japanese warplanes flew over Japan this week. The allies did this to display their strength as China and Russia tensions rise.

According to a Thursday news release from the Japanese Defense Ministry. The US Air Force dispatched 12 F-22 stealth fighters, 4 F-35 jets, and 13 F-15 jets to the exercises.

US fighter airplanes however joined by 20 Japanese F-15 and F-2 fighters and 3 US reconnaissance and support planes.

Japanese Defense Ministry: US and Japanese fighter jets flew over the Sea of Japan, Pacific Ocean, and the East China Sea to improve tactical skills and “combined response capabilities.”

Last month, the US Air Force said it had sent 12 F-22s from the Hawaii Air National Guard to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.

The US said the F-22s were in Japan to “enhance operational preparedness to defend Japan and ensure an open Indo-Pacific.”

US and Japanese patrol planes exercised around the Senkaku and Nansei Islands this week. The Nansei Islands are closest to Taiwan, and China claims the Senkaku Islands. Diaoyus in China.

The Japanese statement said this exercise “strengthened the Japan-US Alliance’s deterrent ability.”

However, US Air Force forces have been transferred to the Indo-Pacific for this week’s drills.

Two B-2s flew from Missouri to RAAF Amberley. They will “perform training missions and strategic deterrent operations with allies, partners, and join forces in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” PACAF said.

However, the commander of the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Lt. Col. Andrew Kousgaard, said bringing the B-2 to Australia improves our long-range penetrating attack power.

