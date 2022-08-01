Singapore wins its 1st gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Australia wins the bronze medal.

Singapore wins the medal after a 3-0 lead.

Singapore wins its first gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 by defeating Malaysia in the Women’s Team Table Tennis competition.

Jingyi Zhou and Jian Zeng set the tone with a 3-1 doubles victory over Karen Lyne and Ying Ho.

In the first singles match, Tianwei Feng defeated Li Sian Alice Chang with a 3-0 score.

The gold was clinched when Jian defeated Ying Ho 3-1 to give Singapore an insurmountable 3-0 lead.

Tianwei said: “I’m very pleased to see that this team, they’re able to display such exceptional performances, not just in performing, but being very thorough in their preparations as well.

“I hope, leading up to the individual events, they are able to display the same type of spirit and do well in the individual events.”

Australia won the bronze medal after defeating Wales 3-0.

Minhyung Lee and Jian Fang Lay commenced play by defeating Chloe in straight sets. Yangzi Liu and Jian won their respective singles matches over Anna Hursey and Charlotte Carey, respectively, to secure the triumph.

Australia coach John Murphy said: “We’re really, really excited and overwhelmed to win the medal. It’s really good for the girls and it’s really good for our programme in general.

“Hopefully that confidence [of winning a medal] will flow through the whole team. We hope to be in similar matches for the individual, doubles and mixed doubles events.”

