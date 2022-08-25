Shah Rukh Khan reveals John Abraham’s look from Pathaan

John Abraham pens on Pathaan amid reports that ‘all is not okay’

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled John Abraham’s look for Pathaan.

The film is expected to be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh will co-star with Taapsee Pannu in Dunki and Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled John Abraham’s look for Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone.

The actor shared a brand-new movie poster with John on Instagram. The brief clip began with a time bomb’s five-second countdown.

John is seen surrounded by blazing logs after it explodes. John stood inside a dilapidated chamber in the movie poster wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, and a harness around his stomach.

Sharing the post, Shah Rukh captioned it, “He’s tough and plays it rough! Presenting @thejohnabraham in Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf | #5monthstopathaan.”

John also shared the motion poster on Instagram. A part of his caption read, “I’ll let my action do all the talking.” Shah Rukh also shared posters, in several languages, featuring John. He wrote, “Locked and loaded. Meet @thejohnabraham in Pathaan.”

After a four-year absence, Shah Rukh will return to Bollywood in the action thriller Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is expected to be released on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh unveiled Deepika’s appearance in the movie with a motion poster last month.

He posted a picture of Deepika firing from a rifle while wearing a serious expression on her face to Instagram. “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you”, the caption stated.

In addition to Pathaan, Shah Rukh will co-star with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani’s forthcoming movie Dunki. Alongside Nayanthara, he has the action thriller Jawan by filmmaker Atlee. The movie is scheduled to premiere on June 2, 2023.

John recently revealed the release date of his new movie Tara Vs. Bilal, which is set for October 14. The film, which was directed by Samar Iqbal, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the lead characters.

John is also working on the book Tariq, which was written by Ritesh Shah and Lalit Marathe. The movie is expected to premiere on August 15, 2023.