‘The Good Wife’ will have an Indian remake starring Kajol

‘The Good Wife’ to have an indian adaptation

This remake will star Kajol

With the Indian adaptation of the American TV series The Good Wife starring Julianna Margulies, actress Kajol will make a comeback after a long absence.

With the caption “Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka- a fight of #TheGoodWife#HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon only on @DisneyPlusHS,” the actress posted a thirty-second clip to her Instagram account.

The protagonist of the American television drama The Good Wife is Alicia Florrick, whose politician husband is embroiled in a se*ual scandal. On an episodic basis, the show also featured other cases that were resolved.

Kajol seems excited to work for an OTT project. Prior to this, the Dilwale actress made a statement saying: “Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing. And. after following cool shows like Rudra and Arya, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

Meanwhile, Vishal Jethwa and Salaam Venky, who will star opposite Ahana Kumar, are upcoming projects for Kajol.