Dangerous Plane Wing Dance by Cabin Crew Goes Viral

Cabin crew members of Swiss International Air Lines are under investigation by displeased executives following their participation in a dance and photoshoot on the wing of a Boeing 777 aircraft. The incident, now a viral sensation, was captured on video by a traveler within the airport terminal.

In the footage, a female flight attendant is seen dancing on the plane’s wing, eventually joined by a male colleague. A senior cabin chief then enters the scene, striking bodybuilding poses atop the wing. Notably, two ground crew members also posed for a photograph near the aircraft’s engine.

Take a look at the post below:

The video, recorded recently, sparked ire among Swiss International Air Lines management. In response, the airline stated that such behavior was “unacceptable” and stressed that aircraft wings should only be accessed during critical emergencies like evacuations.

Reacting to the viral clip, the airlines said in a statement that “this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

“What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening,” said Swiss spokesman Michael Pelzer.

“The wings of the Boeing 777 are about five metres [16.4 feet] high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating.”

The incident has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Vice President Martin Knuchel, who expressed his frustration and disappointment. The airline brass has called for an end to such “tomfoolery,” emphasizing safety and professionalism in all situations.

