Ghoomer Screening: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Join As Cheerleaders For Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan’s current performance in “Ghoomer,” which premiered in theatres on Friday, is receiving enthusiastic praise from both viewers and critics. He’s being commended for his role as a resilient mentor who empowers his mentee, Saiyami Kher, to become a successful cricket player despite her disability.

Numerous industry peers like Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Indian cricketers including Virender Sehwag and R Ashwin have elevated Abhishek and praised the film. Nevertheless, the most significant support comes from Abhishek’s own family. Initially, his father Amitabh Bachchan wrote a glowing review of the movie. Presently, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were seen in the audience cheering for him during the film’s screening.

Recently, the film’s creators arranged a screening in Mumbai attended by the cast, crew, and their families. Fresh photographs from the event have surfaced on Instagram, showcasing the “Ghoomer” team alongside Aishwarya and Aaradhya. In the images, the Bachchan family donned coordinated custom black hoodies. Abhishek combined his hoodie with beige pants and a black cap, while Aishwarya looked stunning with subtle makeup accented by red lipstick. Their daughter appeared adorable with a black hairband. The film’s leading actress, Saiyami Kher, and director R Balki also participated. A particular photo captured a tender moment where Aishwarya playfully drew her child’s face closer.

Earlier, Aishwarya had expressed her excitement for her husband’s film on social media, giving it a shoutout.

The main cast visited theaters in Mumbai to gauge the audience’s reactions while watching the film. They engaged with the audience, signing autographs and taking selfies with them. Some fans even referred to Abhishek as a ‘rockstar’ and encouraged him to appear in movies more frequently. Abhishek shared a video from one of these visits, conveying his gratitude and writing, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

