Prince Harry To Face Unexpected Damage From Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have experienced a recent setback, as King Charles III and the royal family have not extended an invitation to them for Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary next month.

Advertisement

Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent and commentator, believes that this latest snub from the Palace could widen the gap between the two brothers and further exacerbate the already strained situation.

Bond shares her perspective on the relationship between William and Harry, stating that their rift is likely to be permanent, as the rest of the family has moved on. She expresses doubt that time will heal their divide, emphasizing that positions have become deeply entrenched, and there seems to be no intention of reconciliation between the two.

While Meghan and Harry are scheduled to attend the Invictus Games in Europe just one day after the one-year anniversary of the late Queen, some experts speculate that they won’t be participating in the royal family’s ceremony.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement