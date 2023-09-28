Netizens surround the influencers with memes.

Momin Saqib reacted to Deniel’s application for a visa.

Ducky Bhai also shared his thoughts on X.

According to reports on social media, Indian authorities have rejected visas to Pakistani social media influencers for coverage of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, which begins on October 5.

Pakistan’s squad and top brass have arrived in India, where they will play warm-up matches beginning tomorrow before competing in the mega-event.

Multiple reports circulating on social media indicate that Indian consulate denied visas to comedian Momin Saqib, YouTuber Ducky Bhai, Nadir Ali, and UAE-based Indian TikToker ‘Love Khaani’.

Shukar Alhumdulillah 🙌🏻❤️ India Didn’t Approved Ducky Bhai, Momin Saqib & Nadir Ali Visa, Panoti Se To Bach Gaye😘 pic.twitter.com/hUD7WfLwAr — 𝓝𝓮𝓱𝓪𝓷’𝓼 ɴᴏᴛᴇʙᴏᴏᴋ📘🤙🏻 (@NehanNotebook) September 26, 2023

Inni waddi bestti 🤣👊 No Visa for Cringe! India Denies Entry to Four Infamous Influencers Ahead of #WorldCup2023 … Ducky Bhai, Nadir Ali, Momin Saqib & Dubai Girl . pic.twitter.com/qitrzypRb6 — Nadira Mushtaque Syed (@naadiisporty) September 27, 2023

The stories elicited diverse reactions, with some expressing delight that they would not attend the ceremony since they were fed up with Pakistan’s dumb behavior during the Asia Cup 2023 match against India.

Saqib Momin wrote while using the platform X, “There’s news circulating that my Indian visa got rejected. Just to clear the air, I haven’t even applied yet! I’d also like to take this opportunity to emphasise on the importance of fact-checking & verifying news from authentic sources before spreading misinformation,”

On the other hand, Ducky Bhai also reacted regarding the current trend, “There are some rumors circulating that I applied for an Indian visa for ICC World Cup 2023 and it got rejected”.

