Latest World Football Rankings: Argentina Holds the Top Spot

  • France holds onto second place.
  • Portugal moves up to eighth place, while Italy drops to ninth.
  • Croatia, the Netherlands, and Spain complete the top 10.
Argentina, which took the top spot from Brazil in April, has maintained its position as the leader in the latest rankings after securing victories against Ecuador and Bolivia in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

France, currently in second place, held onto their position despite a recent loss to Germany in a friendly match. Following closely are Brazil in third place, England in fourth, and Belgium in fifth place.

Portugal is the only team within the top 10 to have made an upward move, advancing to eighth place. Meanwhile, Italy slipped one spot down to ninth after a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

The rankings continue with Croatia in sixth place, the Netherlands in seventh, and Spain rounding out the top 10 in the tenth position.

Beyond the top 10, notable shifts include Morocco in 13th place, Colombia in 16th, Denmark in 18th, and Japan in 19th, all having moved up one spot in the rankings.

The top 20-ranked nations:

1 – Argentina

2 – France

3 – Brazil

4 – England

5 – Belgium

6 – Croatia

7 – Netherlands

8 – Portugal

9 – Italy

10 – Spain

11 – United States

12 – Mexico

13 – Morocco

14 – Switzerland

15 – Germany

16 – Colombia

17 – Uruguay

18 – Denmark

19 – Japan

20 – Senegal

