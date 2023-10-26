England decides bat first as toss wins

Bangalore is hosting the 25 th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

match of the ICC World Cup 2023. Jos Buttler is leading the England team.

The Sri Lankan team made two changes.

In the 25th match of the ICC World Cup, England has decided to bat first after winning the toss against Sri Lanka.

This match is being played in Bangalore, where the Sri Lankan team will field first.

On the occasion of the toss, English captain Jos Buttler said that the wicket is good, there is moisture in the pitch, and it will be favorable for the batting. Three changes have been made in the team for today’s match.

Similarly, on the other hand, Lankan captain Kusal Mendis said that after winning the toss, we also preferred to bat first. We have made two changes to the team Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Kumara are playing for today.

The Sri Lankan captain further said that experience will make a difference with the return of Angelo Mathews.

