ICC Test Batting Rankings: Mohammad Rizwan improves his rakings significantly

Mohammad Rizwan moved up significantly in the ICC Test rankings.

Rizwan scored 193 runs in two Tests against Australia.

Pat Cummins moved up one spot to the second position.

Following the most recent update today, Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper for Pakistan, shot up to 17th place on the ICC Men’s Test batters rankings, a 10-rank gain, thanks to his innings of 88 and 28 against Australia during the recently concluded Sydney Test.

Despite only participating in two of the three games in the series, Rizwan ended up scoring 193 runs, which was Pakistan’s highest total. Rizwan was rested for the first Test, which was played by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Marnus Labuschagne, meanwhile, advanced to fourth place (802) after scoring 60 and 62 not out.

Nine positions up to enter the top 20, South Africa’s Aiden Markram (667) made history with a magnificent second innings century in the Newlands Test against India.

Regarding Indian hitters, Rohit Sharma (748) and Virat Kohli (775) have climbed up to sixth and tenth place, respectively.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah passed Ravindra Jadeja to take fourth place in the bowling rankings (787). Mohammed Siraj rose 13 places to a career-high 17th (661), aided by his 6/15 and 1/31, while Lungi Ngidi (up nine places to 28th) gained from his three-wicket haul in the opening session.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada lost ground to Australia’s Pat Cummins to occupy second place on the rankings list, even though he took four wickets against India (858). The captain of Australia took six wickets against Pakistan and was named Player of the Series.

Josh Hazlewood, a partner of Cummins, took five wickets to go up from 11th to a tie for seventh (761), with James Anderson of England. Nathan Lyon dropped to 11th place (742), nine points ahead of Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, who was rested for the Sydney Test, as a result of the change.

