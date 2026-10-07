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Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar

Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist

The trend arrives as workplace dress codes continue to loosen.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Goth-Corp trend brings a darker edge to celebrity office style

NEW YORK: Fall's buzziest workwear trend has a shadowy edge. Goth-Corp, a look that fuses polished office staples with dark, gothic styling, is moving from the red carpet to the cubicle.


Actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoë Kravitz are among the celebrities associated with the emerging aesthetic, which swaps the safe neutrals of traditional business attire for a brooding, high-drama palette.


The idea is simple because you should only take the building blocks of the 9-to-5 wardrobe and give them a moody makeover. Think sharply tailored blazers, pencil skirts, button-downs and trousers, reimagined in inky blacks, deep charcoals and midnight hues.


The gothic influence shows up in the details, from sculptural silhouettes and sheer layers to leather accents, statement boots and bold metallic jewelry. The result is a head-turning contrast. Where "corporate chic" once meant crisp and conventional, Goth-Corp invites a little mystery into the meeting room.


The trend arrives as workplace dress codes continue to loosen, giving employees more room to express personality through their clothes. Goth-Corp offers a way to do that without abandoning professionalism. The pieces remain office-appropriate, but the attitude is unmistakably edgy.


Celebrity influence is giving the look momentum. When stars known for their distinctive style embrace a trend, it often trickles quickly into mainstream closets, from luxury labels to fast-fashion racks.


How to wear it?


Fashion watchers say the easiest entry point is to start with what is already in your closet. A black blazer worn over a sheer, structured top, paired with sleek trousers and chunky lace-up boots, nails the mood.


Accessories such as silver rings, layered chains and a dark-toned handbag add the finishing gothic touch. Whether Goth-Corp becomes a lasting staple or a seasonal fling remains to be seen. For now, it's clear that this fall, the hottest shade in the office is a very dark one.

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