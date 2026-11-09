Monday, November 9, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 9, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
09-NOV-2026
PETROL
-6.59 PKR
Rs. 346.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.25 PKR
Rs. 378.00/ltr
Headlines
LED face masks bring light therapy into everyday beauty routines Study finds AI-designed bird flu vaccine beats stockpiled shots Pakistan condemns attempted Houthi attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh Healthy winter drinks to keep you warm and healthy Naik Bostan Khan soldier succumbs to injuries days after Rawalakot police post attack Water drained from Tarbela powerhouse after rock collapse disrupts construction Alaska faces major winter storm as NWS issues four watches Egyptian singer Muslim and Yara Tamer divorce again after family tensions Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss silence feud rumors with reunion Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90% Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record Elon Musk shifts gears as Tesla's 'Cybercab' plans spark Cybertruck shutdown Deadly blaze engulfs residential building in China, killing 14 and injuring dozens in Taiyuan Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting Pakistan security forces uncover two militant hideouts using mosques to store explosives US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan LED face masks bring light therapy into everyday beauty routines Study finds AI-designed bird flu vaccine beats stockpiled shots Pakistan condemns attempted Houthi attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh Healthy winter drinks to keep you warm and healthy Naik Bostan Khan soldier succumbs to injuries days after Rawalakot police post attack Water drained from Tarbela powerhouse after rock collapse disrupts construction Alaska faces major winter storm as NWS issues four watches Egyptian singer Muslim and Yara Tamer divorce again after family tensions Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss silence feud rumors with reunion Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90% Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record Elon Musk shifts gears as Tesla's 'Cybercab' plans spark Cybertruck shutdown Deadly blaze engulfs residential building in China, killing 14 and injuring dozens in Taiyuan Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting Pakistan security forces uncover two militant hideouts using mosques to store explosives US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

LED face masks bring light therapy into everyday beauty routines

The trend is changing how people approach their daily beauty routines.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The mask is then used according to its recommended treatment time and instructions

LED face masks are becoming a popular addition to at-home beauty routines, as people increasingly turn to light-based skincare treatments to address acne, redness, and visible signs of aging.


Used at home, these devices expose the skin to different wavelengths of light, offering a convenient way to incorporate skincare treatments into morning or evening routines without visiting a salon or clinic.


The trend is changing how people approach their daily beauty routines, with LED treatments becoming part of the process before applying serums, moisturizers, and facial makeup.


Red light is commonly associated with supporting collagen production and improving the appearance of fine lines, while near-infrared light is used to target deeper skin layers.

Blue light, meanwhile, is used in treatments targeting acne-causing bacteria and breakouts. Incorporating an LED face mask into a skincare routine generally begins with cleansing the face and ensuring the skin is completely dry.


The mask is then used according to its recommended treatment time and instructions. Once the session is complete, users can continue with their regular skincare products before applying makeup.


Consistent use may help improve skin texture, reduce visible redness and create a more even-looking complexion over time.


However, the results are not immediate, and LED treatments are not a replacement for established skincare practices.

Visible improvements may take several weeks, depending on the treatment and individual skin concerns. Dermatology experts also advise caution with blue-light treatments, particularly for people with darker skin tones, because certain wavelengths may worsen hyperpigmentation.


As beauty routines increasingly incorporate technology, LED face masks are gaining attention as another option for people seeking convenient at-home skincare treatments.


Their effectiveness depends on consistent use, appropriate device settings and a skincare routine that includes regular sun protection.

Recommended

Skincare routine before Eid: Glow in just 3 days

Skincare routine before Eid: Glow in just 3 days
Here's how to build an effective skincare routine

Here's how to build an effective skincare routine
Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend

Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend
Fresh fruit mocktails turn everyday drinks into colorful lifestyle trends

Fresh fruit mocktails turn everyday drinks into colorful lifestyle trends
Rats invade homes but simple steps can help drive them out

Rats invade homes but simple steps can help drive them out
Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist

Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist
Winter skin care tips to prevent dry skin, cracked lips and irritation

Winter skin care tips to prevent dry skin, cracked lips and irritation
Aging populations to strain Western public finances, Moody's warns

Aging populations to strain Western public finances, Moody's warns
Usman Virk 777 takes his social media following beyond the screen

Usman Virk 777 takes his social media following beyond the screen
Plastic Bottles and Drinking Water: Why quality matters

Plastic Bottles and Drinking Water: Why quality matters
Easy homemade face pack offers a budget-friendly skin care option

Easy homemade face pack offers a budget-friendly skin care option
Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff

Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff