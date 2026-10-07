Experts warn against starting day with these foods

A balanced breakfast can provide the body with essential energy and nutrients.

Experts advise people to be cautious about what they eat for breakfast, particularly foods high in added sugar, unhealthy fats and refined carbohydrates.

A balanced breakfast can provide the body with essential energy and nutrients, but not all popular breakfast foods offer the same nutritional benefits. Some commonly consumed products may contain high amounts of sugar and processing, making them less suitable for regular consumption.

Sugary cereals are among the foods experts recommend limiting. While they are often promoted as a convenient breakfast option, many commercially available cereals contain significant amounts of added sugar and relatively little nutritional value. Low-sugar oatmeal or homemade granola can provide more fiber and other nutrients.

Flavored yogurt can also appear to be a healthy choice, but some commercially available varieties contain added sugar and artificial ingredients. Frequent consumption may increase calorie intake and affect blood sugar levels. Plain yogurt with fresh fruit can be a healthier alternative while providing protein and probiotics.

Processed meats such as sausages are another common breakfast food that experts recommend consuming sparingly. They can contain high levels of sodium, fat and preservatives, while regular consumption of processed meat has been associated with an increased risk of several health problems.

Eggs and other less processed protein sources can be alternatives for people looking to include more nutritious foods in their breakfast.

Fruit-flavored drinks and some packaged juices also require caution. Certain products may contain little of the natural fiber found in whole fruit and may have added sugar, which can contribute to a rapid rise in blood sugar.

Experts generally recommend choosing whole fruits or drinks without added sugar instead.

Replacing highly processed and sugary breakfast foods with nutrient-rich, minimally processed options can help support a balanced diet and provide sustained energy throughout the day.