Princess Kate’s cancer journey and family support to feature in ‘Heal’

The preview shows Kate holding back tears during the film, which follows her participation in the Three Peaks Challenge in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.





LONDON: Catherine, Princess of Wales, has offered a rare glimpse into an emotional family moment with her eldest son, Prince George, in the trailer for her upcoming documentary, Heal.





The preview shows Kate holding back tears during the film, which follows her participation in the Three Peaks Challenge in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.





One of the most touching scenes comes at the end of the demanding challenge, when Kate is reunited with her family. Prince William and their three children George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen waiting to welcome her.





In the footage, George appears emotional as his mother embraces him. Kate then kisses him on the cheek in a tender moment that offers a rare glimpse of the family’s affection in a public setting.





The reunion carries added significance given Kate’s own experience with cancer diagnosis and treatment. Her participation in the physical endurance challenge was therefore more than an ordinary test of stamina.





Although members of the British royal family often maintain a formal public image, there is no official rule preventing them from displaying affection in public. The candid exchange between Kate and George has drawn attention for its personal and emotional nature.





The documentary is expected to explore both the physical and emotional aspects of Kate’s journey, including the support she received from her family.





Heal is scheduled for release on Nov. 29.