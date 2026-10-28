Easy homemade face pack offers a budget-friendly skin care option

Clean your face and test a small amount on a patch of skin.

Looking for a simple way to refresh your skin without spending thousands of rupees at a beauty salon?





A homemade face pack made with everyday kitchen ingredients offers an affordable skincare option that can be prepared in minutes, although results may vary depending on skin type.





To prepare the face pack, you will need one tablespoon of rice flour, one tablespoon of wheat flour, one teaspoon of coffee, half a teaspoon of honey, and enough milk to make a smooth paste. A few drops of cucumber juice can also be added as an optional ingredient.





Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and gradually add milk until the mixture reaches a smooth, spreadable consistency. Add cucumber juice if desired, then stir well to combine.





Before applying the pack, clean your face and test a small amount on a patch of skin to check for irritation. If no reaction occurs, gently apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the area around your eyes. Rinse thoroughly with water and follow with a moisturizer.





However, homemade face packs may not suit every skin type, and their effectiveness is not guaranteed. For healthier-looking skin, experts generally recommend maintaining a consistent skin care routine that includes adequate sleep, regular moisturizing and daily sunscreen use.