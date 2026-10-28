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GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may raise risk of nutrient deficiencies Spain train crash kills 68 as dozens suffer injuries in devastating collision Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif meets Saudi envoy to boost defense ties Gold prices rise by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan Kansas City chiefs sign Justin Tucker to practice squad amid Kicker concerns Woman’s attempt to pet great white shark off Georgia coast ends in sudden scare Humayun Saeed calls for Pakistani OTT platform to expand global reach of dramas Prince Albert of Monaco’s cousin found dead in park Putin urges gas exporters to strengthen cooperation to stabilize global markets Ishaq Dar pushes regional peace, Gulf ties and EU export growth in diplomatic drive Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may raise risk of nutrient deficiencies Spain train crash kills 68 as dozens suffer injuries in devastating collision Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif meets Saudi envoy to boost defense ties Gold prices rise by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan Kansas City chiefs sign Justin Tucker to practice squad amid Kicker concerns Woman’s attempt to pet great white shark off Georgia coast ends in sudden scare Humayun Saeed calls for Pakistani OTT platform to expand global reach of dramas Prince Albert of Monaco’s cousin found dead in park Putin urges gas exporters to strengthen cooperation to stabilize global markets Ishaq Dar pushes regional peace, Gulf ties and EU export growth in diplomatic drive Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending

Easy homemade face pack offers a budget-friendly skin care option

Clean your face and test a small amount on a patch of skin.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
For healthier-looking skin, experts generally recommend maintaining a consistent skin care routine

Looking for a simple way to refresh your skin without spending thousands of rupees at a beauty salon?


A homemade face pack made with everyday kitchen ingredients offers an affordable skincare option that can be prepared in minutes, although results may vary depending on skin type.


To prepare the face pack, you will need one tablespoon of rice flour, one tablespoon of wheat flour, one teaspoon of coffee, half a teaspoon of honey, and enough milk to make a smooth paste. A few drops of cucumber juice can also be added as an optional ingredient.


Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and gradually add milk until the mixture reaches a smooth, spreadable consistency. Add cucumber juice if desired, then stir well to combine.


Before applying the pack, clean your face and test a small amount on a patch of skin to check for irritation. If no reaction occurs, gently apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the area around your eyes. Rinse thoroughly with water and follow with a moisturizer.


However, homemade face packs may not suit every skin type, and their effectiveness is not guaranteed. For healthier-looking skin, experts generally recommend maintaining a consistent skin care routine that includes adequate sleep, regular moisturizing and daily sunscreen use.

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