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PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership on trade and peace Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership on trade and peace Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges

Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze

Rihanna’s makeup recalled the smudgy kohl styles of the 1990s

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Rihanna’s red waterline

PARIS: Forget the classic black eyeliner because Rihanna just put red in the spotlight. The singer and beauty mogul sparked fresh attention on colorful eye makeup.


During Paris Fashion Week, her striking scarlet-red waterline at the AWGE Spring 2027 show transformed a once-unexpected makeup choice into one of fall’s most eye-catching beauty moments.


Rihanna revealed the daring detail when she removed her sunglasses, revealing vivid red liner along her lower waterline. The bold shade echoed her glossy manicure and added a sharp flash of color to an otherwise polished look.


Her makeup recalled the smudgy kohl styles of the 1990s while giving the nostalgic trend a distinctly modern edge. The beauty move comes as colorful eyeliner gains attention.


Actor Inde Navarrette also embraced the trend with blue-toned liner at Dior, signaling that bright shades may be moving beyond the runway and into everyday beauty routines.


Rihanna’s version, however, stands out because of its simplicity. Instead of covering the entire eye with intense color, the red liner creates a small but powerful focal point.


That makes the trend easier to adopt for people who want a statement look without committing to heavy makeup.


For a softer version, beauty fans can swap bright red for oxblood, navy, bronze or gray. A thin line along the lower waterline can instantly add drama while keeping the rest of the face clean and understated.


With one unexpected swipe, Rihanna has once again shown how a tiny beauty detail can become a major fashion conversation. This fall, the biggest makeup statement may be hiding just below the lash line.

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