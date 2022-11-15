CTD arrested alleged terrorist from Karachi

The law enforcement agency conducted a raid in Korangi Industrial Area on an intelligence tip-off and arrested the terrorist namely Rustum Ali who belonged to the outlawed SRA.

The CTD officials have alleged that accused Rustum was involved in blasts on railway tracks and other anti-national activities.

CTD officials have claimed that the arrested accused used to give instructions to his other associates through Apps and Telegram.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agency arrested an alleged terrorist from Korangi Industrial Area of the Karachi on Tuesday.

The law enforcement agency conducted a raid in Korangi Industrial Area on an intelligence tip-off and arrested the terrorist namely Rustum Ali who belonged to the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

The CTD officials have alleged that accused Rustum was involved in blasts on railway tracks and other anti-national activities.

The arrested accused is involved in attacks on railway tracks while 8 FIRs were registered against banned SRA terrorist in Karachi and other cities of the province.

CTD officials have claimed that the arrested accused used to give instructions to his other associates through Apps and Telegram.

Advertisement

Also Read CTD confirms presence of ISIS-K in Karachi KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police has confirmed that the...

Earlier, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police has confirmed that the terror group ISIS is once again active in Pakistan.

CTD in-charge Raja Umar Khattab confirmed that the terrorists killed last night in Karachi belonged to ISIS-Khorasan, a splinter group of the global terror group.

He said the killed terrorists Aimal Khan and Abdullah alias Mamoon were involved in acts of terrorism in Balochistan.