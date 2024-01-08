Potential date sheet for Punjab Matric Exams 2024 released

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore has officially disclosed that the Punjab Matric Exams for 2024 are scheduled to begin on March 1, 2024.

This announcement follows a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen at BISE Rawalpindi, where the tentative date sheet for the 9th and 10th annual examinations in 2024 was finalized.

To maintain uniformity across all educational boards in Punjab, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has collaborated to adhere to the same date sheet and schedule for the 10th-grade annual exams.

As per the tentative date sheet for Punjab matriculation exams, the 10th-grade papers will commence with History of Pakistan on March 1, followed by Punjabi on March 2, English compulsory on March 4, and Arabic on March 5.

The 9th-grade exams will begin on March 19, starting with Economics and History of Pakistan and concluding with Pakistan Studies on April 4.

Morning session papers are scheduled to start at 8:30 AM, while the evening session exams will commence at 1:30 PM, except on Fridays when the evening session will start at 2:30 PM.

It is noteworthy that the final date sheet will be officially announced by the respective boards. This comprehensive schedule aims to provide clarity for students and educators, ensuring a standardized examination process across Punjab.

