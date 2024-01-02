The decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government to extend the winter break for schools has faced opposition from the Private Education Network (PEN) in the province.

PEN issued a statement urging authorities to reconsider the decision, with its president, Muhammad Saleem Khan, expressing strong disapproval. Khan emphasized that decisions made in education department offices often overlook practical realities, posing a potential threat to students’ futures.

According to Khan, students require a minimum of 240 days to cover the entire academic syllabus.

However, with the gazetted vacation, matriculation, and intermediate students only have 126 and 91 days, respectively. Khan highlighted challenges arising from the decision to conduct matriculation exams earlier than scheduled, questioning the logic behind extending winter vacations due to teachers’ involvement in elections.

Notably, Khan argued against applying holidays to the private sector, emphasizing that private school teachers have no role in the election process.

Advertisement

To address weather challenges, he proposed starting school at 9 am The network’s stance reflects concerns about the impact of these decisions on students’ education and schedules.

Also Read Punjab Govt extends winter vacations till Jan 9 The Punjab government has issued notification. Winter vacation in schools will be...