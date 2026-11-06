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Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers

The actress also revealed that she still relies on a wheelchair.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The uncertainty surrounding her condition has taken a serious emotional toll

A surprising medical revelation has left Christina Applegate searching for answers as her health continues to worsen, despite doctors reportedly ruling out her previous diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS).


According to Radar Online, Applegate's medical team is planning an extensive investigation using artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover what may be causing her ongoing health problems.


The actress revealed that she was left shocked when a doctor informed her that she did not have MS. However, instead of bringing relief, the news left her feeling as though she was back at the beginning of her medical journey.


Applegate explained that while those around her welcomed the news, she struggled to celebrate because her physical condition had not improved.


She said her symptoms had continued to worsen despite the change in diagnosis, making everyday activities increasingly difficult.


The actress also revealed that she still relies on a wheelchair when visiting her doctor's office and cannot walk from her car to the examination room without assistance.


Beyond the physical challenges, the uncertainty surrounding her condition has taken a serious emotional toll.


Applegate admitted that she experienced deep depression after spending years believing she understood what was causing her declining health.


With doctors reportedly turning to AI for further investigation, the actress is now hoping that a more extensive examination will finally provide answers about her condition.

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