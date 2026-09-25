Sindh launches fake news monitoring cell With NCCIA

The Sindh government has decided to establish a system to monitor and counter fake news in coordination with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The Information Department has been directed to take immediate action against false and misleading content.

The Sindh government has decided to establish a system to monitor and counter fake news in coordination with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The Information Department has been directed to take immediate action against false and misleading content.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the Sindh Information Department. Secretary Information Kashif Gulzar Sheikh, Director General Information Moaz Pirzada and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Memon directed the department to monitor fake news on mainstream and social media platforms daily. He also called for the use of modern technology to identify, verify and respond to misleading reports.

The minister said the Information Department would work closely with the NCCIA to address false reports and misleading campaigns. He added that the agency’s assistance would also be sought for legal action against individuals involved in creating or spreading fake news.

The department has been directed to develop an effective monitoring system and respond to false information in a timely manner. Memon also called for greater use of modern media tools to communicate the provincial government’s message and promote what he described as peace, tolerance, interprovincial harmony and national unity.

He further directed officials to involve representatives from different sections of society in communicating the government’s message and said efforts to counter fake news should remain a key priority.