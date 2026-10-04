JI holds Gaza March in Karachi today

Jamaat-i-Islami is mobilizing supporters across Karachi for a Gaza solidarity march on Sunday, while its local leader simultaneously presses the Sindh government on MDCAT transparency.

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami will hold a Gaza March on Shahrah-i-Quaideen at 4 p.m. Sunday, with party chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman scheduled to address the gathering.

The party has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers in solidarity with Palestinians.

JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan, speaking Saturday while visiting mobilization camps in Numaish Chowrangi, Sher Shah and Baldia Town, said people from different sections of society were expected to join the march. He said the event would highlight the situation in Gaza and the displacement of Palestinians, and urged Muslim rulers to take steps to protect Palestinians.

He also called for a boycott of Israeli and American products, saying international diplomatic efforts and human rights appeals had failed to stop the bloodshed. Quoting Gaza's health ministry, he said more than 74,000 Palestinians had been killed and nearly 200,000 wounded since the conflict began.

Monem Zafar said JI had organized hundreds of demonstrations and more than 100 mobilization camps across Karachi to encourage public participation in the march.

Separately, addressing a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Friday, he alleged irregularities and mismanagement in Sindh's 2026 Medical and Dental College Admission Test and called for transparency in the examination and results.

He questioned the arrangements for about 33,000 candidates at nine centers across Sindh and alleged mismanagement at Karachi centers, including problems related to admit cards, question papers and facilities during the test. He also questioned the role of the Sukkur IBA Testing Authority in preparing the results. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, however, has said the MDCAT was conducted by universities nominated by provincial and regional governments, with the concerned universities responsible for the examination process and results.

Monem Zafar also criticized the Sindh government over delays and increased costs in the BRT Red Line project, saying its cost had risen from Rs79 billion to Rs103 billion. He demanded a firm completion date and alleged that 14 people had died or been injured during construction. He further called on the government to expedite the repatriation of Pakistani citizens killed by Somali pirates and ensure proper treatment for the injured.