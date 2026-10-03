Sunday, October 4, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, October 4, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
04-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders repatriation of three Pakistani nationals martyred in Somalia incident Pistachio meets 'swicy' as bold new flavors spice up food trends Ebenezer brings a dark fantasy twist and chills to spooky season Punjab eyes Lahore-Barcelona 'sister-city' link amid push for Spanish cooperation Islamabad airport customs seize 47 kilograms of suspected drugs in two operations Taylor Swift fuels Swiftie fever as 'TLOAS' anniversary unveils Patient Zero bonus Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march PM Shehbaz Sharif orders repatriation of three Pakistani nationals martyred in Somalia incident Pistachio meets 'swicy' as bold new flavors spice up food trends Ebenezer brings a dark fantasy twist and chills to spooky season Punjab eyes Lahore-Barcelona 'sister-city' link amid push for Spanish cooperation Islamabad airport customs seize 47 kilograms of suspected drugs in two operations Taylor Swift fuels Swiftie fever as 'TLOAS' anniversary unveils Patient Zero bonus Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march

Pistachio meets 'swicy' as bold new flavors spice up food trends

Pistachio has moved well beyond the viral Dubai chocolate craze.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pistachio

In summer season, food lovers are craving flavors that surprise the taste buds ranging from creamy pistachio spreads to fiery hot honey and chili chocolate. Pistachio continues to appear across desserts, drinks, spreads and even savory dishes, while the “swicy” craze a mix of sweet and spicy is adding an exciting kick to familiar foods.


Pistachio has moved well beyond the viral Dubai chocolate craze. Its rich, nutty flavor and naturally vibrant green color are now showing up in cakes, croissants, ice cream, yogurt, beverages and chocolate creations.


Pistachio cream has also become a popular way to add a smooth, luxurious twist to everyday desserts. At the same time, “swicy” flavors are bringing together two taste sensations that might seem unlikely at first because of sweetness and chili heat.

Hot honey, chili chocolate, mango with chili and sweet-spicy sauces are appearing across snacks, desserts and restaurant menus. The contrast works because sweetness softens the heat while chili adds an unexpected punch.


One easy way to jump on the trend is with swicy pistachio toast. Spread pistachio cream over warm toast, then drizzle it with a little hot honey. Finish with crushed pistachios and a tiny pinch of chili flakes.


For a dessert version, spoon pistachio cream over vanilla ice cream, add melted dark chocolate and finish with a light sprinkle of chili flakes. The result is creamy, crunchy, sweet and gently spicy in every bite.


Whether you prefer a silky pistachio dessert or a fiery sweet and spicy snack, the food culture is making familiar flavors exciting again.

Recommended

Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend

Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend
Usman Virk 777 takes his social media following beyond the screen

Usman Virk 777 takes his social media following beyond the screen
Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs

Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs
Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off

Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off
‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend

‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend
How to handle bullying as an adult

How to handle bullying as an adult
Karachi’s cafe culture turns coffee runs into the new social trend

Karachi’s cafe culture turns coffee runs into the new social trend
Pins and needles in your feet? Causes you should know

Pins and needles in your feet? Causes you should know
How to keep your face soft and moisturized in dry weather

How to keep your face soft and moisturized in dry weather
Simple home remedies for painful mouth ulcers

Simple home remedies for painful mouth ulcers
Simple tips for reducing dark circles under the eyes

Simple tips for reducing dark circles under the eyes
Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades

Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades