Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system

Mayor Karachi says Sindh is investing Rs30 billion in sanitation; also touts free eye care at Spencer Eye Hospital and new block at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

KARACHI: Three garbage transfer stations under construction in Karachi have entered their final stages, and officials aim to have all of them running by the end of the year, Sindh government spokesman and Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.





Speaking at a press conference, Wahab said the Sindh government is investing about Rs30 billion in the city's sanitation and cleanliness sector, with a focus on long-term projects to dispose of waste in an environmentally friendly manner.





The stations will collect garbage and transport it to landfill sites. One is being built at Road Colony Expressway, another at Sharafi Goth and a third at Gadap. Wahab said it will be the first time Karachi has used a modern mechanical system for garbage transfer.





Work is also underway to move the Jam Chakro landfill site to a modern mechanical system. Wahab said 20% of the work on one cell of the site has been completed, and the project is targeted for completion by the end of the year or by January.





"The system of garbage transfer and disposal will be improved through modern garbage transfer stations and the mechanical landfill site," Wahab said.





New hospital block





Wahab also said a new 200,000-square-foot block at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has been completed, the first new block at the facility in 52 years. The ground-plus-five-storey building will begin outpatient services this week, he said, even though a formal inauguration has not yet taken place.





"We will provide facilities to the public without waiting for the inauguration," Wahab said.





He said the block will operate as a multipurpose medical facility, with dermatology, cardiac care, gastrointestinal treatment and general medical services. Space will also be set aside for children with special needs and people with different abilities.





The hospital was established by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1974. Flags, posters and workers of political parties were visible on the hospital premises, according to the press conference notes.





Spencer Eye Hospital





Wahab also highlighted Spencer Eye Hospital, which he said provides free cataract surgery and laser treatment. He said cataract surgery costs between 35,000 and 800,000 rupees at private hospitals, while treatment at Spencer is free.





On average, 60 to 70 patients receive free cataract surgery at the hospital each week, he said. Patients come from Karachi's Saddar, Baldia, Maripur, Malir, Korangi, East and Central districts, as well as from Balochistan and South Punjab. Wahab said a woman from Iran has also sought treatment there.





He said the arrival of patients from across the country was proof of the hospital's medical facilities, and described its restoration as an example of practical steps to address the public's medical problems.





Wahab said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the hospital, and that First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited and met with patients.















