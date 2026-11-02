Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean dies at 34

Mageean represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games and held a slew of Irish records.

PORT AFERRY: Ciara Mageean, an Irish middle-distance runner who won European gold and competed at two Olympic Games, has died. She was 34.





Mageean died at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, surrounded by loved ones, her family announced on social media.





"A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed," the family said.





Mageean, from Portaferry in Northern Ireland, was one of Ireland's most high-profile athletes, specializing in the 1,500 meters. She represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games and held a slew of Irish records.





She became the first individual Irish European champion since Sonia O'Sullivan when she won gold at the 2024 European championships in Rome. Mageean was unable to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics because of an Achilles injury. The following year, she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. She married her partner, Thomas Moran, in October, only weeks before her death.





Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened by her passing.





"My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends," Martin said.





Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris described the news as heartbreaking.





"She was a European champion, two-time Olympian, a proud Irish athlete and an extraordinary person," Harris said.





Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill said Mageean demonstrated "extraordinary talent, determination and dedication."





"Ciara's achievements in athletics brought immense pride to her local community and to people right across Ireland," O'Neill said. "However, beyond the medals, records and sporting accolades, Ciara will be remembered for her warmth, courage and tremendous strength of character."





O'Neill said Mageean showed "a remarkable spirit and an incredible ability to find hope and joy in life, even in the most difficult circumstances" throughout her illness.





"For a community like Portaferry, this loss will be deeply felt," O'Neill said. "Ciara was one of our own."





Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly called Mageean "an outstanding athlete and ambassador for her sport."





"She spoke with such honesty and bravery about the health battles she subsequently faced," Little-Pengelly said. "I know so many from right across Northern Ireland were deeply proud and inspired by Ciara."