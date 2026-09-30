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Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

Punjab expands anti-harassment training to Faisalabad government departments

Providing women with a safe and dignified environment in the workplace is the responsibility of institutions.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: A provincewide awareness campaign under the Anti-Harassment Act is continuing on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with a training session held Wednesday for anti-harassment committee focal persons in Faisalabad.


Punjab Women Ombudsperson Dr. Najma Afzal visited Faisalabad and presided over the session, held in the committee room of the Commissioner Office. Members of harassment committees from various government departments attended.


"Providing women with a safe and dignified environment in the workplace is the responsibility of institutions," Afzal said.


She said women may file a harassment complaint on plain paper and that training sessions to build the capacity of harassment committee members are continuing.


Committee members were briefed on conducting transparent inquiries into harassment cases and on legal requirements, and were trained in the correct procedure for investigating such cases.


"The aim is to ensure a safe environment and swift justice for women in workplaces," Afzal said.


Focal persons from Government College Women University, GC University, hospitals and other institutions participated. Attendees asked various questions, which the ombudsperson answered.


The efforts of Regional Director Professor Khalid Hassan were appreciated for organizing the successful training session.


Various officers and representatives of relevant institutions attended, including Additional Commissioner Coordination Tanveer Murtaza.

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