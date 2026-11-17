Turkish Air Force chief Rafet Dalkıran meets CDF Asim Munir at GHQ

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the longstanding historical, cultural and strategic ties between the two nations.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, met with Turkish Air Force Commander Gen. Rafet Dalkıran at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Nov. 17, to discuss regional security and ways to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries, the military's media wing said.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security developments and opportunities to expand military cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.





During the meeting, Asim Munir highlighted the longstanding historical, cultural and strategic ties between the two nations.





He also praised the strong defense partnership between their armed forces and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to maintaining close military relations with Türkiye.





Gen. Rafet Dalkıran also expressed his commitment to strengthening defense ties between the two countries and praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. The visiting commander further acknowledged Pakistan's role in promoting regional peace and stability.





The meeting underscored the continued commitment of Pakistan and Türkiye to expanding their defense partnership and working together on regional security challenges.