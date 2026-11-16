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Met office issues yellow snow warning for northern Britain

The warning will remain in force from midnight until 11 a.m. Tuesday, covering areas across northwestern and northeastern England.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: The UK Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of northern Britain, cautioning that heavy snowfall, icy roads and strong winds could disrupt travel and cause power cuts.


The warning will remain in force from midnight until 11 a.m. Tuesday, covering areas across northwestern and northeastern England, the Scottish borders, and parts of the West Midlands and East Midlands.


Forecasters said a band of rain moving north through Monday night and Tuesday morning was likely to turn to snow as it encounters colder air across the warning area.


Snow is most likely at elevations above 100 metres, while any snowfall at lower levels is expected to melt quickly. Accumulations of 1 to 5 centimetres are forecast in affected areas, with 5 to 15 centimetres possible at elevations above 300 to 400 metres.


The Met Office warned that roads and rail services could face delays, while driving conditions may become hazardous. Power cuts and disruption to mobile phone services are also possible.


Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said an unsettled weather pattern was expected on Tuesday, with significant and disruptive snowfall possible above 300 metres in northern England and 150 to 200 metres in southern Scotland.


He warned that wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph could bring drifting snow, ice accumulation and blizzard conditions in exposed areas.


McGivern said some snow could fall at lower elevations but was likely to turn back to rain by the start of the day, adding that most populated areas would experience wet rather than wintry weather.


The Met Office also warned of icy conditions in parts of Scotland, including the Highlands, Grampian, central Scotland east of Cumbernauld and southern Scotland east of Dumfries.


Operational meteorologist Ethan Douglas said disruptive ice could develop following rainfall and overnight freezing temperatures, while snowfall was expected mainly over the Scottish hills.


Motorists have been advised to drive carefully, with untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths at risk of becoming icy. Authorities also warned of an increased risk of slips and falls.


Separately, the UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber, effective until 9 a.m. Thursday.


The agency said cold weather could increase pressure on health services and pose greater risks to vulnerable people.


The UK recorded its coldest night of the season so far on Sunday, with temperatures falling to minus 7.7 degrees Celsius at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands.

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