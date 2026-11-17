From Fifty Shades to five-finger discounts Jamie Dornan's shocking shoplifting confession

Jamie Dornan quickly clarified that he had a particular rule when it came to his youthful activities.

He also expressed how much he embraces his role as a girl father

Hollywood buzz is growing after Jamie Dornan made a surprising confession about his shoplifting days, revealing that he once enjoyed stealing from major retailers but avoided independent stores.





The Fifty Shades of Grey star made the unexpected revelation during his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen while promoting his upcoming heist series, 12 12 12.

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During the interview, host Andy Cohen asked Dornan whether he had ever taken advantage of a "five-finger discount" during his younger years.





Without hesitation, the actor admitted, "Yeah, I loved shoplifting."





However, Dornan quickly clarified that he had a particular rule when it came to his youthful activities. He claimed he only stole from large corporations and never targeted independent businesses.

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"I would only steal from the big corporations. Yeah, I've never, like, shoplifted from an independent store," he explained.





The actor also joked about avoiding payment for everyday items, saying, "I'm not paying for something like lip balm, CVS, you know, or something like that."





His unexpected confession has added a surprising twist to his promotional interviews, especially as he prepares to appear in a series centered on a major heist.





Beyond his Hollywood career, Dornan is also a father of three daughters with his wife, Amelia Warner.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor opened up about fatherhood, describing life as a father of girls as "not for the faint-hearted."





"It's not for the faint-hearted, I'll put it that way. But I, listen, it's all I know," Dornan shared.





He also expressed how much he embraces his role as a father, saying he believes he was born to be a girl dad.

"I'm a girl dad. I was born to be a girl dad. That's my thing, that's what I'm meant to be here to do," he added.





From an unexpected shoplifting confession to heartfelt comments about fatherhood, Dornan has certainly given fans plenty to talk about.