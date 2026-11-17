Poor sleep may raise diabetes risk for women, study finds

Researchers say getting enough sleep could play an important role in reducing metabolic health risks.

When the body becomes resistant to insulin, it cannot use the hormone properly.

Women who consistently get too little sleep may face a higher risk of insulin resistance, a condition that can increase the likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the medical journal Diabetes Care.





The findings highlight how inadequate sleep can affect the body's metabolism and its ability to regulate blood sugar, particularly among women approaching or experiencing menopause.





The research is especially significant in countries such as Pakistan, where Type 2 diabetes remains a growing public health concern.





Researchers say getting enough sleep could play an important role in reducing metabolic health risks among women.





According to the study, insufficient sleep may interfere with the body's ability to use insulin effectively. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.





When the body becomes resistant to insulin, it cannot use the hormone properly, making it harder to keep blood glucose levels within a healthy range.





The researchers also noted that women generally tend to get less sleep than men, potentially increasing their risk of long-term health complications.





The study involved 40 women between the ages of 20 and 75 who had an elevated risk of cardiometabolic diseases.





Participants had risk factors such as overweight or obesity, a family history of Type 2 diabetes, high blood fat levels or a history of heart disease.





During the six-week study, participants experienced different sleep conditions. In one phase, they maintained a healthy sleep routine, while in another, their sleep was restricted to just six hours per night.





According to senior study author Marie-Pierre St-Onge, sleep restriction forced women's bodies to produce more insulin to maintain normal blood glucose levels.





The findings showed that women who experienced insufficient sleep had greater insulin resistance than those who received adequate sleep.





Researchers said the results underscore the importance of healthy sleep habits in protecting women's metabolic health, particularly during and after menopause.





The study adds to growing evidence that sleep is not simply a matter of feeling rested but also plays an important role in maintaining the body's ability to regulate blood sugar and reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.