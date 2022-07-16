Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince Harry has "poison in his blood" and wants to exert control over William

Articles
Prince Harry has “poison in his blood” and wants to exert control over William
  • According to a royal specialist, Prince Harry has “poison in his blood” and desires to assert himself over Prince William.
  • It’s widely claimed that the two brothers’ chilly relationship was caused by William’s worries over Harry’s rapidly growing romance with Meghan Markle.
  • Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his brother was “stuck” in the royal system.
According to a royal specialist, Prince Harry has “poison in his blood” and desires to assert himself over Prince William.

It has been widely claimed that the two brothers’ chilly relationship was caused by William’s worries over Harry’s rapidly growing romance with Meghan Markle before their 2018 royal wedding.

The tense argument swiftly came to a head when Harry, who had resigned as a senior royal, told Oprah Winfrey that his brother was “stuck” in the royal system.

Harry will publish a tell-all memoir later this year, which he claims will be a “exact and fully truthful” chronicle of his life to date.

And according to Harry’s biographer Angela Levin, he might be prepared to divulge more information about his family.

She stated on the Palace Confidential segment of the Daily Mail: “He is now so resentful and bitter that he will express his true sentiments and consider things that he once found acceptable to be now abhorrent.

“I think he’s got a lot of poison going through his blood now about how he thinks about his past and his family,” says the analyst. “I think he really wants to display his authority over William since he was sick up with being the spare rather than the heir.

Additionally, I believe that he doesn’t care whether he hurts others since he believes that others have damaged him.”

Angela’s remarks follow rumors from sources that Harry’s memoir will be “juicy” and will cause the Royal Family to feel “nervous.”

In royal circles, Harry’s announcement that he would publish a tell-all book caused a “tsunami of anxiety” to break out about a year ago.

Harry has been putting his “intimate and passionate biography” into practice “JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize–winning author who will serve as the book’s ghostwriter, guarantees that it will be “correct and entirely truthful.”

Although a publication date for the memoir has not yet been announced, Harry plans to hurl more “explosive truth bombs” throughout the book.

A publishing industry insider told Page Six: “There is no doubt that it is juicy.

While a second publishing insider added: “There are a lot of fresh things in there about Harry’s past that he hasn’t previously discussed, about his upbringing… There is some information there that ought to worry his family.

A publication date has been set for a book on Meghan that has been referred to as one that she “will be dreading.”

