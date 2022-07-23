The beautiful garden that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle display, includes a pond and a playground

With their son Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their Montecito property in July 2020.

Since then, the pair has welcomed a daughter, Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stunning property has 7.38 acres of immaculate gardens.

Advertisement

With their son Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their Montecito property in July 2020. Since then, the pair has welcomed a daughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stunning property has 7.38 acres of immaculate gardens, and since moving in, they have given fans a glimpse of their outside area through a few photos.

They offer a fantastic playground for kids, as well as tropical trees and a pond on the property.

A portion of their garden was made public for a TIME cover photo where the pair was listed as one of the 100 most influential people of 2021. The Sussexes apparently used their own gardens as the background for their famous outdoor photo session.

In one of the pictures, a gravel walkway with tropical plants and trees and unhurried-appearing flowerbeds surrounds a pair.

In one image, Meghan was seated by a stone fireplace with a pot plant in the corner, and her typical window afforded up a vista of lush greenery. Royal admirers have also gotten glimpses of their magnificent garden through the windows of their mansion.

The royal couple displayed their chicken coop, which was filled with hens they had rescued from a farm, during their now-iconic Oprah interview.

Advertisement

Also Read Beautiful garden renovation unveiled by the Queen at a cherished residence The Queen may have just arrived at Balmoral for her usual summer...

In honor of the couple’s son, Archie’s Chick Inn is the name of the wooden building. Love it!

The garden is a refuge for their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, according to the original real estate listings because it has a sizable adventure playground.

Two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter-skelter, and two distinct types of climbing walls are all included, and the color scheme is a rainbow of various colors.

The pair has also admitted to having a garden on the property and preferring to eat locally grown produce whenever possible. Prince Charles, who is an avid gardener, is undoubtedly where Prince Harry got his green thumb.

With nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, Meghan and Harry’s residence is said to have cost them £11.2 million.

Advertisement

Also Read Parkway Gardens: 5 people shot A boy and four men were standing outside when gunfire broke out....