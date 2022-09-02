Advertisement
date 2022-09-02
As Prince Charles makes “strange visits” to the Queen, her health concerns worsen

Articles
As Prince Charles makes “strange visits” to the Queen, her health concerns worsen

  • The heir to the British monarchy, Prince Charles, has reportedly been making Queen Elizabeth “strange” visits in recent months
  • It has raised worries about the monarch’s health, according to Express UK

The assertion was made by Europe journalist Sarah Greenhalgh, who told 7News that the 96-year-old monarch’s health had given rise to new concerns.

Talking about the Queen forgoing the change to come down to London from Balmoral to swear in the new UK Prime Minister, Sarah shared: “They don’t want there to be any last-minute changes should there be a change in the Queen’s condition, not that she is sick.”

“But naturally given her age, 96, and those ongoing mobility issues we keep hearing about… There are renewed concerns about her health.”

Sarah further shared: “Added to that, there are fresh reports that her eldest son and heir to the British throne Charles has been making what has been described as highly unusual daily visits to see his mother.”

“Even though they are mother and son, this isn’t something that usually happens,” she said, adding: “She has been using that walking stick a lot throughout the year as well.”

